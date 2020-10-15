CHIPPEWA FALLS — Charges against a Chippewa Falls man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his home were recently dropped because the man has died.
Robert W. Sayre, 38, 525 Bay St., was charged in August 2017 with first-degree sexual assault, with use of a dangerous weapon. The female victim told police that Sayre sexually assaulted her at his home on July 30, 2017, saying he attempted to tape her mouth shut, and he threatened to cut her with a long kitchen knife that he had next to his bed. Sayre was taken into custody but was later released on a $2,500 cash bond.
A trial was set for April 2019 but was later canceled. When Sayre failed to show up for a different hearing that month, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Sayre's cash bond was later forfeited.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell recently made a motion to dismiss the case, informing Judge James Isaacson that Sayre has died. Newell declined to comment further.
An obituary in the Ladysmith News said Sayre had moved to his hometown in Alabama where he "died unexpectedly and tragically at his home."