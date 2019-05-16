A convicted child sex offender who was found with child pornography on his cellphone will spend three years in prison.
Jeremy J. Deen, 31, of Elk Mound, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of possession of child pornography.
Judge Jon Theisen ordered Deen to spend 10 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Deen was also fined $1,018.
As conditions of supervision, Deen cannot have contact with children or possess any device capable of accessing the internet without his agent’s approval.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer investigated a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, indicating a photo that was uploaded from an address traced back to Deen’s former Eau Claire residence at 228 Sara St.
An officer contacted Deen on Jan. 17, 2018. Deen became nervous when the officer explained why he was there.
Deen admitted he looked at pornography but claimed it was “adult primarily, obviously.”
Deen also admitted he was a registered sex offender. The officer later learned Deen was convicted of felony counts of child enticement and causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity in July 2007 in Eau Claire County.
Deen admitted there was a possibility of something downloaded in his cellphone that shouldn’t be there. Deen said it only happened on one occasion.
Police seized Deen’s phone and found four images of child pornography on it.
Deen told the officer his phone was PIN locked because he wanted to keep people out of it.
As the officer left with Deen’s phone to check it for possible child pornography, Deen asked, “What happens if there is? I mean if there was? I mean if something somehow got downloaded?”