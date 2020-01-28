CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Minnesota man who was sentenced in 2012 to serve eight years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl will be residing at 23474 67th Ave., located in the town of Sigel, west of Cadott.
Steven P. Harrison, 33, of Rosemount, Minn., was convicted in November 2011 in Chippewa County Court of one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Harrison was originally going to be considered homeless upon his release. However, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk announced Tuesday that Harrison has found the housing near Cadott.
Harrison has been determined to be a Level III sex offender. According to the criminal complaint: a 15-year-old girl told authorities that Harrison had assaulted her at a home on 222 W. Elm Street in Chippewa Falls on July 19, 2010. Harrison was 23 at the time. She said he touched her and had intercourse with her. Police interviewed Harrison, who denied touching her or having intercourse with her, but he said the girl touched him inappropriately over his clothes.
Harrison’s conditions of release include no unsupervised contact with minors or his victims. He cannot enter school property, parks or daycare centers. He must comply with sex offender requirements, including GPS monitoring and face-to-face contact with law enforcement. He is a lifetime registrant on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.
Harrison is described as 6’0”, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who observes Harrison in violation of any of those conditions is asked to call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s office at 715-726-7700 or the Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208.