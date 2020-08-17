CHIPPEWA FALLS —A recently released convicted sex offender will once again be considered homeless.
Donald N. Rusaw, 43, formerly of Chippewa Falls, was released from prison last week. Chippewa County sheriff Jim Kowalczyk initially said Rusaw was going to be considered homeless, but later announced that Rusaw had found a residence in Bloomer. However, Kowalczyk announced Monday that would no longer be residing at that location, and his agent is once again looking for placement for him.
"Donald Rusaw will return back to Chippewa Falls and will be considered homeless at this time," Kowalczyk wrote in a press release Monday. "All restrictions in the bulletin release are still active and remain in effect."
Rusaw was convicted in Chippewa County Court in 2004 of second-degree sexual assault of a child and 17 counts of possessing child pornography. He was ordered to serve 18 years in prison, with credit for his time in jail dating back to 2002.
“Mr. Rusaw has served the majority of time imposed on him by the courts and will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until August 15, 2058,” Kowalczyk previously wrote. “Mr. Rusaw’s conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with his victims and not to consume drugs. Mr. Rusaw is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers.”
Rusaw also must comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements, GPS monitoring, be available for face-to-face contact with law enforcement requirement, and he is a lifetime registrant of the state’s Sex Offender Registration Program.
He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a birth mark on his right shoulder.
Rusaw is considered a level III sex offender, requiring notification of his release. If anyone sees Rusaw violating terms of his release, they should contact law enforcement immediately, through the Chippewa County Sheriffs Office at 715-726-7700, or the Department of Corrections at 715-738-3208 or simply dial 911.