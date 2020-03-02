CHIPPEWA FALLS — A convicted sex offender from Kenosha County could be released from prison this week and moved to a home near New Auburn.
Jeffrey A. Neubecker, 63, is a Level III sex offender. He was convicted of being a "sexually violent person" in Kenosha County in 1995, online court records show.
Chippewa County sheriff Jim Kowalczyk sent out a press release Monday morning saying that the Department of Corrections intends to release Neubecker, with him living at 25978 Highway F in the town of Sampson.
Officials from both Chippewa County and the town of Sampson are contesting the release, Kowalczyk said. The contested appeal hearing is scheduled for Friday in Kenosha County Court. Neubecker could be released from custody after that hearing, he said.
A public hearing on Neubecker's release will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the New Auburn High School gym.
Neubecker has been convicted of sex offenses involving adolescents. Conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors, and to not have any contact with his victims. Neubecker is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. Neubecker must comply with standard sex offender rules/requirements: GPS monitoring; face to face contact with Law Enforcement; and a lifetime registrant of the WI Sex Offender Registration Program.
Neubecker is described as 5'3" tall, 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown/gray hair. Anyone who observes Neubecker breaking terms of his release should contact the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department at 715-726-7700 or the Department of Corrections at 715-383-3443.