CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 76-year-old sex offender will be released from prison Tuesday and will be residing in a Bloomer hotel.
Daniel G. Skellenger is considered a Level 3 sex offender, which requires public notification when he is released, explained Chippewa County sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
In 2016, Skellenger was convicted of three counts of possessing child pornography; he was sentenced to six years in prison, but is now being released early.
According to the criminal complaint, when authorities searched his computer, they discovered 17,000 images of child pornography. At the time of his arrest, he was living at 204 E. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls. The Chippewa Falls Police Department worked with the State’s Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation to obtain a search warrant of the home and apprehend Skellenger.
Skellenger is described as being white, 5’4” tall, 140 pounds, with hazel eyes.
As terms of his release, Skellenger cannot have any unsupervised contact with minors, and he is restricted from being on the property of schools, parks or day care centers. He also cannot consume alcohol or drugs. Skellenger is on electronic monitoring, and he is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.
Anyone who observes Skellenger violating any of the terms of his release is asked to call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7700 or the Department of Corrections at 715-383-3443.