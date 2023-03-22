EAU CLAIRE — It takes a special kind of person to make the best out of a stressful scenario. Emergency services workers know this perhaps as well as anyone.
Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services paramedic Brooklyn Sommerfield and Chippewa Falls Police Department investigator Joan Lawcewicz are a perfect example.
When the two strangers — both Chippewa Valley Technical College graduates — were thrust into a tense situation on the job a couple years ago, a life was saved and a friendship was formed.
According to a CVTC news release, Sommerfield was responding to a call for a man having a seizure. She said it’s not uncommon for people to become out of a seizure and become combative.
“This guy became really aggressive with us after coming out of the seizure,” she stated in the news release.
Lawcewicz, the college stated, was on patrol when she heard the call over the radio. she knew that sometimes these situations can “go south” and quickly made her way to the location to assist.
“She showed up, thankfully,” Sommerfeld stated in recalling the encounter. “And this is really goofy, but it’s exactly how it happened. Joan comes in and pins this man up against the wall because he’s starting to swing, spit and kick. My leg was awkwardly caught between the man and (Lawcewicz). And I’m like, ‘This chick means business.’”
Once the situation was under control, the man was transported to the hospital for his safety.
“All of a sudden (Lawcewicz) comes in the ambulance garage, she opens the back and she’s like, ‘Hi, I don’t think we’ve met yet. My name is Joan. Be my best friend.’ ”
Both women laughed at Sommerfeld’s account of the women’s first encounter, according to the news release.
Sommerfield received her certified nursing assistant technical diploma and a paramedic technical diploma from CVTC.
After beginning her university studies as a nursing student, switching to kinesiology and striving to become a lawyer, Lawcewicz eventually changed her path once again to criminal justice. She attended CVTC’s Law Enforcement Academy before working for the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in the jail division, the college stated.
Even though the women have so much in common, the college stated, they know that not all emergency services departments “play well in the sandbox.” That understanding helps Sommerfeld and Lawcewicz value their friendship and the closeness it has brought their two departments that much more.
“Our departments have always had such a good working relationship,” Lawcewicz said. “But our departments have gotten even closer.”
It makes working in these high-stress professions a little less stressful, the women told CVTC. They know people in supporting departments will have their backs — like when Sommerfeld and Lawcewicz were called to the scene of a woman in labor in June 2021.
The night before, the women were having dinner together and discussing how cool it would be to deliver a baby together on a call.
That very next day, they were both working the day shift when the call came in for a female, 32 weeks pregnant and bleeding. When Sommerfield saw Lawcewicz walk into the house, she breathed a sigh of relief upon seeing her best friend was the officer who responded to the call.
“I’m the only female in this department, so to have another female there for that nature of a call was great,” Sommerfeld stated. “And then it was Joan, someone I’m super comfortable with, too, because when you’re going through something like that, you want someone assisting who you’re comfortable with.”
Together, they delivered the baby.
“It was like a scene from a movie,” Sommerfeld told CVTC. “I remember saying, ‘You have a healthy, beautiful baby boy.’ That was just the most surreal thing ever.”
Sommerfeld, whose father is the fire chief in Cadott, said the job is stressful, but training at CVTC prepared her for these intense situations.
“In high-stress, low-frequency situations, we’ve had great training leading up to that,” Sommerfeld stated. “It started at CVTC and now to the departments we work for. We’re super fortunate we have support from our departments and the community. That’s huge, and it sets us up to be able to handle those calls. It sets us up for success.”