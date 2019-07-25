An Eau Claire man will spend five years in prison for downloading and sharing child pornography.
Charles E. Fedie, 54, 1621 Lloyd Ave., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court for four felony counts of possession of child pornography and one felony count of sexual exploitation of a child by filming.
Judge Jon Theisen ordered Fedie to spend 15 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Fedie was fined $5,090.
As conditions of supervision, Fedie cannot have contact with children or use a smartphone, tablet, computer or the internet without his agent’s approval.
Fedie also cannot be present at events involving children.
According to the criminal complaint:
Authorities received a tip Sept. 12 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an image of child pornography was uploaded to Facebook.
The tip indicated the image was connected to Fedie’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Police executed a search warrant at Fedie’s residence in September.
Fedie admitted he may have downloaded as many as 20 images of child pornography on his thumb drive. He said he shared some of the images through Facebook.
During a follow-up interview, Fedie said he sexually assaulted two boys about 30 years ago in Buffalo County.
Authorities contacted one of the victims, who said he was 8 to 10 years old when he was assaulted by Fedie.