Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer spoke after PESI donated a check of nearly $950,000 to the Eau Claire Police and Sheriff’s department in Eau Claire for new body worn cameras during a press conference in Phoenix Park in Eau Claire on Sept. 17, 2021.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Ron Cramer, the 47th sheriff of Eau Claire County, died unexpectedly Tuesday.

The department confirmed the death in a statement late Tuesday evening. It said he began his career with the department in 1975, rising through the ranks before winning office as a write-in candidate in 1996.