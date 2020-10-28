EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has a six-figure budget surplus through the first nine months of 2020.
Through September, the Sheriff’s Office general fund has recorded $9.81 million in revenue and spent $8.99 million, resulting in a surplus of about $820,000. The 2020 adjusted general fund budget is $13.77 million.
Danielle Powers, administrative services division manager at the Sheriff’s Office, told the county Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee during its meeting Wednesday that the office is slightly behind projected revenue (71.2% recorded through 75% of the year) in two main areas: public charges for services and reporting of grants.
However, expenditures are more significantly under budget (62.2% recorded through 75% of the year), mainly because of less spending on wages, supplies and expenses, such as fuel and travel for training. Those decreases are largely the result of secondary impacts from COVID-19.
Sheriff Ron Cramer added that the last 12 years have involved “considerable changes” to the local criminal justice system, including adjustments regarding bonds and deferred prosecution.
“We are making changes, but this is a systems change,” Cramer said. “I think we’re probably one of the better ones around the state to take a self-look at everything we’re doing to try to make things better.”
DA's office update
The Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office has filed 2,504 criminal cases so far, slightly down from the first nine months of recent years: 2,783 cases in 2019; 2,949 cases in 2018; and 2,559 cases in 2017. Cases this year are slightly down across the board, meaning the number of felonies, misdemeanors and criminal traffic violations have all decreased.
The number of jury trials are significantly down through the first three quarters of this year, largely because of COVID-19 and the potential health risks that accompany juries. Four jury trials have occurred so far this year compared to 21 trials last year; 20 trials in 2018; and 25 trials in 2017 through the same amount of time.
District Attorney Gary King said jury trials have resumed and gone well so far, saying he is pleased with the recent public health practices enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Other business
During the National Guard COVID-19 testing at the Eau Claire County Jail on Aug. 11, 49 out of 138 incarcerated people were tested and 31 staff members received tests. All of those results came back negative.
Supervisor Melissa Janssen asked if, in light of rising COVID-19 cases locally and around the state, discussions had occurred regarding another comprehensive COVID-19 testing event at the jail. Capt. Dave Riewestahl with the Sheriff’s Office’s security services division said no, there has not been “further discussion to actually make a formal request.”
The next Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee meeting is scheduled for Nov. 25.