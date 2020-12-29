SHOT IN THE ARM

Registered nurse Lacey Chapek of Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley receives the COVID-19 vaccine this week from the hospital's director of nursing, Kim Renaud. Chapek was among several frontline caregivers in the first wave of vaccination recipients Monday at the hospital. Recipient Mohammed Dodwad, an emergency department physician, was enthusiastic about the opportunity. "The availability of the vaccine is good news and I am excited to be among the first to receive it," Dodwad said in a news release. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them." Through Monday, 47,157 doses of vaccine had been administered in Wisconsin, according to data from the state Department of Health Services.

 Contributed photo

Contact: 715-833-9209, eric.lindquist@ecpc.com, @ealscoop on Twitter

