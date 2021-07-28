EAU CLAIRE — Residents in the Chippewa Valley need to be on guard this evening as forecasters expect strong to severe storms to make their way through the region.
The National Weather Center expects most storms to arrive after 5 p.m. They will follow a very hot and humid day, with a high of around 92 degrees.
Storms will continue to be a concern through midnight. Some could be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large swath of Wisconsin in the moderate risk category for severe storms, including all but the western and southern edges of the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area.
The word moderate is a bit misleading. It is the fourth in a five-category rating system used by the SPC to describe the risk from severe thunderstorms. It indicates forecasters expect widespread severe storms that could be long-lived and intense. Thunderstorms are considered severe if they meet any of the following criteria: winds of at least 58 mph, hail of at least an inch in diameter, or a tornado.
“We’re looking at all severe hazards as possible,” said Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities.
Forecasters expect the storms to form in advance of a cool front, but the heat during the day will help fuel them. The Storm Prediction Center said the atmosphere will initially be capped, a condition in which the air at higher elevations remains unusually warm. That prevents hot air near the ground from rising easily. When the cap breaks, that hot air can rise rapidly and form powerful storms.
Those updrafts can create large hail, and the storms themselves bring very strong winds. Forecasters give the area about a 50-50 chance of winds in excess of 57 mph, and a 10 percent risk of winds that reach hurricane speeds. Tornadoes are also possible.
“Basically, a cap is when warm air aloft prevents thunderstorms from forming,” Dye said. When something disturbs the warm air — in this case a front moving through — storms form rapidly. “Once that goes we should have a pretty robust thunderstorm potential.”
The Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service said a risk of such strong winds is rare, but not unprecedented. It happens “once every 2-4 years in our area” according to a summary issued through the office’s website. The overall risk of hail is “fairly common,” but the potential for hailstones bigger than two inches is significant.
The initial supercell formations are expected to give way to a line of storms that could form a large scale bow echo or derecho. Derechos are very long-lived systems that can bring severe weather along a path stretching hundreds of miles. One last year did an estimated $11 billion in damage across Iowa, Illinois, southern Wisconsin and northern Indiana.
While the potential for large hail and damaging winds is eye-catching, the rains brought by these storms could be as significant a risk. The expected inch of rain, with higher amounts in some spots, could cause flash flooding.
Dye said the biggest piece of advice remains to be aware of conditions and how they’re changing, and have a way of getting warnings when they’re issued.
“Having multiple ways of receiving warnings is even better,” she said.