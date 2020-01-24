State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, has announced he will host office hours Monday on two Eau Claire bus routes.
Smith will ride Route No. 4 on the north side from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. and Route No. 6 on the south side from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.
Members of the public are invited to join Smith to discuss community issues or share new ideas.
He noted that Eau Claire Transit requires all riders to pay a fare, including a day pass for $3.75 that allows riders to take unlimited trips.
For more information, contact Alyssa Neuser in Smith’s office at 608-266-8546 or Sen.Smith@legis.wi.gov.