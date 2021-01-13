EAU CLAIRE – The comparatively warm weather of the past few days is about to disappear, with a good chance of snow taking its place.
The National Weather Service expects snow to begin in the Chippewa Valley early Thursday morning, with most areas seeing flakes before 7 a.m. Daytime accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible, with another 1-3 inches overnight Thursday. The system should move out of the area Friday, with perhaps another inch hitting the ground before it’s all over.
Forecast totals are a little higher for areas to the west, with Menomonie forecast to receive 2-4 inches overnight Thursday and up to two more inches Friday.
There remain some unknown elements, according to the NWS. One is just how much mixed precipitation may arrive Thursday morning as the system moves in. There are also questions about how much snow could wrap around the storm center and arrive as the western side of the system passes through.
Temperatures in the wake of the storm will drop back to near normal, with daytime highs in the low 20s.