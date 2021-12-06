A donation announced Monday that UW-Eau Claire described as "one of the largest of its kind in state history" will help make the university's County Materials Complex a reality.
UW-Eau Claire alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag upped their contribution to $70 million in cash and land for the complex, which will include the Sonnentag Event Center and John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse. To be located along Menomonie Street on the banks of the Chippewa River, the former will replace Zorn Arena with the capacity to hold 5,000 people and latter will feature a 100-yard turf field. The complex, which has a total price tag of about $107 million, also will house wellness and recreation facilities, offices and a Mayo Clinic Health System clinical location.
In 2014, the Sonnentags donated $10 million in cash and land to replace Zorn Arena. They significantly raised that total, the largest donation in UW-Eau Claire history, after around three weeks of finalizing details with university officials.
"Never in my wildest dreams would I imagine that 100% of the philanthropy for a project would come from one donor," Kimera Way, UW-Eau Claire Foundation president, said in a news release.
Way added that construction will begin as soon as the weather allows after Jan. 1. A ground breaking will be held April 25.
The ground level at the site will be raised to take care of environmental issues and move the project out of the flood plain. Changes to Menomonie Street and other improvements will improve access to the facility, Way said. Officials hope to finish the project in time to hold the 2024 spring commencement ceremony at the site.
The event center will be "the largest event facility in northwest Wisconsin," said Way. "It will have expanded capacity for recreation and fitness facilities. Several thousand students live off campus, and this will give them more access."
Way emphasized that the project also will benefit the community. An example is a children's fitness program that's being considered in partnership with the school's athletic department. The field house will allow teams and students access to an indoor sports facility year-round.
"It's important to remember that John and Carolyn don't live here," Way said. "They wanted to kind of cement the relationship they started here (in the 1960s), and this is their gift to their alma mater and the community."
The Sonnentags graduated out of Zorn Arena, which was built 70 years ago. Today's freshmen and sophomores are expected to graduate in the new facility.
"It's the grande dame of the university," Way said of Zorn. "It's served us well, but we need to be thinking forward.
"We hope this facility ... will encourage Blugolds to stay here, start companies here and bring more students here."