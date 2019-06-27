If the Eau Claire school board approves the choice, the School District of Ladysmith superintendent will become the new principal of South Middle School on Aug. 1.
The Eau Claire school district announced Thursday that Paul Uhren, who was previously director of teaching and learning in the Ellsworth Community School District and principal of a middle school in the Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District, will replace departing principal Dianna Zeegers.
“We were very impressed by (Uhren’s) talent, knowledge and experience as a school administrator. We have also heard great things from the Ladysmith school board about his work in that community,” said Eau Claire school superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck in a news release Thursday.
One of Uhren’s two children graduated from North High School in Eau Claire, and he is returning to Eau Claire as a new grandfather to be closer to family, according to the district.
Uhren holds a master’s degree in education with an emphasis in professional development and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, both from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He received a district administrator certificate from Winona State University and a director of instruction certificate from Viterbo University. He has almost 30 years of experience in education.
The board will vote on Uhren’s appointment in July; its next meeting is slated for Monday, July 22.
The district is looking to fill two other principal positions, at Memorial High School and Sam Davey Elementary School.