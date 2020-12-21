122120_con_McNally

Andrea McNally, a fifth grader at Altoona Intermediate School, was the Holiday Memories contest winner for Grades 4-5. She wrote about a mysterious Christmas present.

Winner, Grades 4-5

On Christmas Eve I looked under my Christmas tree and saw a very mysterious Christmas present that said “ Do Not Peek!”

I wondered to myself and said “What could be in there? It looks like a box.” Then I walked to my mom and said “What’s in the box?” My mom said “Can’t tell you. You will have to wait till tomorrow to see.” I couldn’t wait to see what was in it.

The next morning was Christmas Day of 2019! Now I could finally see what was in that box!

I asked my mom and said “ Can I open that mysterious Christmas present now?” My mom said, “ Go and eat breakfast first.”

Then I was like “ UGH!” I couldn’t wait anymore but I had too. So I went in the kitchen and ate.

When I was done eating I walked to my mom’s bedroom and told her I was done. All she said was “Ok”. Then I said, “Mom I can’t wait anymore, can I just please open the box?”

While I said that I noticed her stomach was big. I wondered to myself “Could she be having another baby? No that’s not true.” I really did wonder what was going on.

Then finally mom said I could open presents. But mom said I have to open that mysterious present last.

I was like, “Come on!” But I opened my other presents anyway.

Thirty minutes later I was all done opening my gifts and the last thing left was still the mysterious present that I just couldn’t wait to open. Finally my mom said to open the last present.

Ok, I picked up the present and it was really light. I unwrapped the paper and saw black and white pictures. I took it out of the box and looked at it for a minute, then I realized and said to my mom and dad “ Are You Gonna Have Another Baby?!!”

I got it right! My mom said, “Yes!” and I got so excited I could barely talk. I was going to be a big sister for the fourth time. Five months later the baby was born. It was a girl and we named her Ayva.

That was the best mysterious Christmas present ever!

