On Christmas Eve I looked under my Christmas tree and saw a very mysterious Christmas present that said “ Do Not Peek!”
I wondered to myself and said “What could be in there? It looks like a box.” Then I walked to my mom and said “What’s in the box?” My mom said “Can’t tell you. You will have to wait till tomorrow to see.” I couldn’t wait to see what was in it.
The next morning was Christmas Day of 2019! Now I could finally see what was in that box!
I asked my mom and said “ Can I open that mysterious Christmas present now?” My mom said, “ Go and eat breakfast first.”
Then I was like “ UGH!” I couldn’t wait anymore but I had too. So I went in the kitchen and ate.
When I was done eating I walked to my mom’s bedroom and told her I was done. All she said was “Ok”. Then I said, “Mom I can’t wait anymore, can I just please open the box?”
While I said that I noticed her stomach was big. I wondered to myself “Could she be having another baby? No that’s not true.” I really did wonder what was going on.
Then finally mom said I could open presents. But mom said I have to open that mysterious present last.
I was like, “Come on!” But I opened my other presents anyway.
Thirty minutes later I was all done opening my gifts and the last thing left was still the mysterious present that I just couldn’t wait to open. Finally my mom said to open the last present.
Ok, I picked up the present and it was really light. I unwrapped the paper and saw black and white pictures. I took it out of the box and looked at it for a minute, then I realized and said to my mom and dad “ Are You Gonna Have Another Baby?!!”
I got it right! My mom said, “Yes!” and I got so excited I could barely talk. I was going to be a big sister for the fourth time. Five months later the baby was born. It was a girl and we named her Ayva.
That was the best mysterious Christmas present ever!