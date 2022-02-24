EAU CLAIRE — Spectrum announced this week the launch of Spectrum internet, mobile, TV and voice services to more than 225 homes and small businesses in areas across Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.
The local project brings high-speed internet to unserved parts of the Chippewa Valley including the Chippewa County towns of Sigel, Goetz and Anson and the Eau Claire County towns of Clear Creek and Washington, the company reported.
Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber optic network buildout in these areas is part of the company’s roughly $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states in the coming years.
“Through RDOF, Spectrum is making a multiyear investment to extend gigabit broadband networks to unserved communities across America,” Matt Brown, Spectrum's vice president of construction, said in a news release. “Our commitment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in more areas across Chippewa and Eau Claire counties."
Spectrum is a suite of communications services offered by Charter Communications, which has more than 32 million customers in 41 states.