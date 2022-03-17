CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Spirit of Christmas, which provides thousands of presents to children in Chippewa County every year, has found a new location to call home.
The non-profit group has moved into several open classrooms at the former Stillson Elementary School in the town of Lafayette. The building is now used by Liberty Christian School.
Glen Zwiefelhofer, a retired Chippewa Falls street superintendent, has served in the organization for a dozen years, including the past four as the group’s chairman.
The group learned 18 months ago they were going to have to have to leave a donated space they used in downtown Chippewa Falls. They looked for new buildings that would work to house the numerous toys, clothes and health products they accumulate over the course of a year.
“We worked out a lease agreement with Liberty Christian School,” Zwiefelhofer said. “This allows us to set things up and leave it set up. This space — everything is one one floor. It’s carpeted, it’s easier on your feet. It is heated. We’ll be able to distribute to Chippewa Falls people from this site.”
However, renting the 3,000-square-foot space for the first time meant coming up with $7,400 over the course of the year, which meant money they couldn’t use on gifts. Zwiefelhofer informed his group Wednesday that a donor who preferred to remain anonymous has donated funds to pay half that cost.
“Renting space probably costs $5 to $6 a child,” he said.
Last year, Spirit of Christmas gave presents to 1,300 kids from 480 families across Chippewa County.
“We’ve done as many as 1,600,” Zwiefelhofer said. “There are no financial requirements; everything is on the honor system. We start buying toys the day after Christmas, when things go on sale.”
Another requirement is the children must live in Chippewa County.
“We put applications out in September,” Zwiefelhofer said. “We start filling them the week after Thanksgiving. We try to fill (the requests) to the best of our ability, of what the kids want.”
The group has a core group of about 15 volunteers, with another 25 to 30 that help out in their busy period, packing up the presents.
“We try to give everyone socks, underwear, hats and mittens,” he said.
They provide hygiene products, new toothbrushes, toothpaste and shampoo. They also try to give everyone clothing items. Sometimes they provide pillows and bedding. All of that is in addition to the numerous toys they have stockipiled.
“We have a dollar value we try to stay to,” Zwiefelhofer said.
The group packed up all their toys and other items Feb. 28, and moved into the new space over three days. Zwiefelhofer said he anticipates they will work every Wednesday for several more weeks to get everything set up the way they want it for the fall.
“Normally, we shop in January and February, then we are done until the fall,” he said. “This year, we can leave everything in place, and not have to come back until November.”
Not only does he like that everything is on one floor, he likes that the large parking lot will make it safer for people to stop in and pick up presents.
Spirit of Christmas was formed in 1988 by area clergy, and it became an official non-profit organization in 1996. It is not affiliated with any other local or national toy-drive organization, although Zwiefelhofer said they have shared items with the Salvation Army in Eau Claire and Jason’s Presents in Chippewa County.
Zwiefehofer is hoping the community will help pay for the rent of the building and provide financial aid to his group. To donate, send checks to P.O. Box 831, Chippewa Falls, WI, 54729.
“We feel pretty confident about the community support,” he said.