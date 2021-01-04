STANLEY — A Stanley man has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.
Austin L. Engelke, 18, appeared in Chippewa County Count for a bond hearing Monday. Judge James Isaacson set a $1,000 cash bond, and a return court date for Wednesday.
The Stanley Police Department is handling the investigation; a police report wasn't immediately available Monday. Engelke does not have a prior criminal record. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said he isn't sure how long Engelke has been in the Stanley community.
"(The cash bond) deals more with him not having connections to the area," Newell explained.
If released, Engelke cannot have any contact with the victim or any juvenile females.