CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley woman has been charged with her fifth drunken-driving offense after being stopped in May.
Barbara L. Molash, 124 W. 4th Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court. Records show she had a 0.182 blood-alcohol level, which is more than twice the legal limit.
According to the criminal complaint, Stanley officers were called at 8:28 p.m. May 5 to investigate a crash that may have involved an intoxicated driver. A Ford Taurus had left the roadway and hit a guardrail on South Broadway Street, just south of the Highway 29 overpass. The vehicle continued northbound on South Broadway Street.
The officers located the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex. The vehicle wasn’t running, and no driver was inside, but the engine was still warm. The officers observe the damage to the front passenger side from striking the guardrail.
The officers located Molash and took her into custody. A preliminary breath test showed she had a 0.162 blood-alcohol level; a blood draw would later show the 0.182 blood-alcohol level.
Court records show Molash was convicted of her fourth OWI in 2008 in Chippewa County.