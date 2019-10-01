CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley woman who was upset at her former friend for "stealing her boyfriend" has been charged for assaulting the girl in a store.
Haley N. Schutz, 18, 205 Lincoln St., was charged in Chippewa County Court of physical abuse of a child, substantial battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, Lake Hallie police were called to the Walmart on July 16 because of a fight occurring in an aisle in the store.
A 16-year-old girl said Schutz had attacked her, slamming her head into the floor five times, and Schutz had hit her multiple times. Officers observed the victim had a bloody finger and she had an icepack on her head. During conversations with officers, the victim started vomiting and became dizzy, and was taken to a nearby hospital. She was diagnosed there with suffering a concussion.
The victim told police that she and Schutz used to be friends, but Schutz was angry at her for stealing her boyfriend. The boyfriend was with the victim at the time of the assault.
One of Schutz's friends recorded a video of the assault, which was loaded onto Facebook. It showed Schutz attacking the victim.