MADISON — State Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, introduced legislation Monday with Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, that would require the state of Wisconsin to use American-made materials in their projects.
“Manufacturing is a critical part of Wisconsin’s economy, especially in our corner of the state. We are taking action to support those homegrown businesses and their employees,” Schachtner said in a news release.
The Buy American bill aims to strengthen the U.S. economy by supporting workers in a variety of industries. The bill would require that Wisconsin taxpayer money be used to support American businesses when purchasing materials. It also would create a provision that requires public contractors to use materials manufactured in the U.S.
“It’s not right our state’s procurement laws implicitly favor foreign-made goods. That hurts Wisconsin’s and America’s middle class,” said Jennifer Grabczyk, UAW Local 722 president, who works at a GM parts distribution center in Hudson. “When our state opts for cheap goods, made in other countries — whether it be vehicles for the State Patrol, lab equipment for UW campuses or steel used in construction projects — over American-made goods, the state literally chips away at our American middle class and manufacturing base with each purchase."