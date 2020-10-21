MADISON — The state set a new home sales record for the month of September, but the picture was mixed in the Chippewa Valley.
The 8,892 homes sold last month in Wisconsin is 18% higher than the 7,528 sold during September 2019, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
“When we consider what transpired last spring, we never would have imagined how quickly the housing market would rebound,” WRA Chairman Steve Beers said in a news release sent Monday with the sales figures.
Home sales slowed significantly when the COVID-19 pandemic began, but surged in the last three months. The state had its strongest third quarter on record — beating last year's July through September sales tally by 9.8%.
In addition to the volume of sales, homes are also going for higher prices than they did in 2019. Last month's median home price was $229,900 in the state — $34,900 more than it was a year ago.
The WRA cited record low mortgage rates — the average for a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 2.89% last month — among the factors why homes continue to be selling in record numbers.
Contributing most to September's sales surge were parts of northern, south central and southeastern Wisconsin.
For western Wisconsin, which includes the Chippewa Valley, last month's home sales were 10.6% more than September 2019.
On a county level, the picture was mixed.
The 144 homes sold during September in Eau Claire County was just two more than a year before.
Chippewa County saw a 22.8% increase in sales from 79 homes sold a year ago to 97 last month.
In Dunn County, there was a 20.8% drop in sales falling from 72 homes sold in September 2019 to 57 last month.