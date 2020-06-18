Wisconsin school districts, including those in the Chippewa Valley, will receive cloth masks and thermometers this summer from the state.
The state Emergency Operations Center and the Department of Public Instruction will distribute masks and thermometers to each public school district and non-district charter school, based on enrollment.
The Eau Claire school district will receive 23,000 masks and 46 thermometers; the Altoona school district is slated for 3,500 masks and seven thermometers; the Chippewa Falls school district 10,000 masks and 20 thermometers; and the Menomonie school district 7,000 masks and 14 thermometers.
To see a full allocation of materials, visit tinyurl.com/y9r32jme.
The masks are intended for students and staff, "and account for the need to replace masks as they are lost and damaged," the DPI said in a Monday news release.
Private schools will also be contacted about receiving the materials using a separate process.
School districts must complete a survey by Wednesday to provide shipment information; shipments will begin in early July and may take several weeks.
The DPI and state Department of Health Services say they are working on guidance about masks and thermometers for schools this summer.