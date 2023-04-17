EAU CLAIRE — The week may have started out doing its best impression of winter, but spring storms aren’t far off.
This is Wisconsin Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week, and the statewide tornado drills are coming up Wednesday. The state will hold two drills. The first takes place at 1:45 p.m., and the second is at 6:45 p.m.
While the sirens will sound during the drills, there is no severe weather in the area. In fact, the drills are postponed if thunderstorms are present.
So, what’s the point? Officials urge residents to use the drills as a reminder that they need to have a plan in place for how they’ll take shelter in the event of severe storms. It’s important that people know where they will go in the event of a tornado, regardless of where they are. So you need to have familiarity with the plans for any location at which you spend significant amounts of time.
There are few terms people should be familiar with when dealing with severe weather. A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions favor development of severe thunderstorms. That means people need to prepare and be aware of changing conditions.
A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when a severe thunderstorm is taking place. It must be either confirmed by trained spotters or indicated on radar, and a warning means you need to take cover.
A tornado watch and tornado warning are similar. A tornado watch tells you tornadoes are possible, but not yet taking place.
Tornado warnings mean a tornado has either been spotted or is indicated by radar. Anyone in a tornado warning should immediately go to their tornado shelter in either a basement or the most central part of their home.
Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes per year, according to the National Weather Service. Most take place between April and August, but they don’t follow a calendar. In fact, Wisconsin had several tornadoes during a March 31 outbreak this year.