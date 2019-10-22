Sexually transmitted diseases have been rising in Eau Claire County and across the United States.
The number of chlamydia and gonorrhea cases documented in Eau Claire County totaled 682 last year, up 42% from 479 in 2015, according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. That total has risen three straight years and already has reached 517 in 2019.
“Statistics show that one in two sexually active young people will get an STD by age 25," said Kay Bogumill, a public health nurse with the Health Department. "Most won’t know it because they might not have symptoms.”
But just because no symptoms are visible doesn't mean people aren't infected and they aren't suffering harmful effects, Bogumill said, noting that STDs can damage reproductive systems in both men and women, making it more difficult or even impossible to have children.
With more than two months to go in 2019, Eau Claire County already has identified 122 gonorrhea cases, which is double the number in 2017 and four times the number in 2016, according to statistics tracked by the Health Department.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated the rise in STDs may be related to declining use of condoms, increased screening and clinic closings because of funding cuts to state and local sexual health programs.
The increasing prevalence of online dating, which in some cases may mean partners know less about each other than in traditional dating relationships, also could be a factor, Bogumill said.
"If people have multiple sexual partners, STDs can spread rapidly," she said, adding that using condoms and limiting the number of sexual partners are among the most effective ways for a person to reduce their chances of contracting an STD.
In an effort to stop the increase of the diseases, the Health Department is promoting a triple-T strategy calling for people who are sexually active or thinking about becoming sexually active to talk, test and treat:
• Individuals are encouraged to talk openly and honestly with partners and doctors about their sexual health.
• Getting tested is the only way people can know for sure if they have an STD.
• People who test positive for an STD are urged to work with a doctor to get treated and avoid sexual activity until they and their partners have completed treatment.
The Family Planning Clinic at the Health Department offers confidential STD testing and treatment at low or no cost to patients. People can visit fpc.echealthdepartment.org or call 715-839-6988 to learn more or make an appointment.