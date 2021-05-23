CHIPPEWA FALLS — Shortly after the U.S. presidential inauguration in January, a group of students at Chippewa Falls High School watched an interview featuring Amanda Gorman, who performed her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the event. The poem and interview resonated with Eugene Soberano, who was moved by Gorman’s words, two lines in particular: “When day comes we step out of the shade, / aflame and unafraid.”
Those words apply to Soberano‘s life, which has involved numerous challenges on the way to graduation. Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Soberano will be one of many Chi-Hi students participating in a graduation procession from the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds to the high school.
Soberano was born in the Philippines. His mother raised him for the first several years of his life. After that, he spent time on the streets of Quezon City with his two siblings before living in an orphanage for about nine years.
In 2018, Soberano was adopted and moved in with his new family and started as a student at Chi-Hi that October. Soberano faced a massive adjustment moving to a location far different from the one he knew for the first 16 years of his life. He had to deal with a new education system while learning how to speak, read and write in English, since Tagalog is his first language.
Jeannine Geiger, English learners teacher at Chi-Hi, emphasized the difficulty of acclimating to a new setting for many English learners. She said it is common for students to go through rough stretches as they adapt to their new lives.
“People don’t understand how difficult it is to learn a second language and how frustrating it can be,” Geiger said. “To see kids persevere through that and make it through that — I admire that.”
That was certainly true for Soberano. On top of learning a new language and culture, he dealt with schooling changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a serious leg injury. Soberano said he felt lonely and sad at times but eventually grew more comfortable with his new surroundings. He also maintained an optimistic demeanor when times became difficult and uncertain.
“I always think positive,” Soberano said, noting that he often told himself, “‘Don’t give up, and be patient.’”
Geiger, who worked with Soberano for the past 2½ years, said he is sociable, has an excellent memory and is a quick learner. She credited Soberano’s attitude, focus and determination with helping him graduate, since that process entailed many struggles.
Soberano feels more confident with the language and culture in Chippewa Falls now. Geiger said Soberano is more willing to share stories about his life as his comfort with the language improved over the past few months.
Soberano is looking forward to walking in the graduation procession Friday and said he will miss communal events like attending sports, especially basketball and soccer. After graduation, Soberano will work for a year to save money before going to college, where he plans to study engineering.
Geiger believes the next steps of Soberano’s life will be fruitful because of everything he has already accomplished.
“I’m glad that he‘s on the right path and he’s moving forward,” Geiger said. “I really do think he’s going to be very successful.”
Soberano has overcome obstacles and, like Gorman’s poem, has boldly stepped out of the shade with a bright future ahead of him.