EAU CLAIRE ̶ Storms this weekend won’t wash away plans, but area residents will want to carry an umbrella.
The National Weather Service expects storm chances to rise Friday night and Saturday, with a 50-50 chance of thunderstorms during the day Saturday. They should taper off by Saturday night, though isolated storms could return Sunday afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center gives the area a marginal risk of severe weather on Saturday. Severe weather isn’t likely, but can’t entirely be ruled out.
The bigger weather story is likely to be what comes in after those storms move out. A long run of very pleasant weather will yield to warmer than normal temperatures. Highs early next week will be in the upper 80s, well above the average for this time of year.
Temperatures will moderate toward the middle of the week, though temperatures will remain in the 80s. That’s still several degrees above normal.
The storms could help ease one emerging concern, though it’s not guaranteed. A Midwestern drought centered on Iowa is beginning to press into neighboring states, including Wisconsin.
This week’s map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry conditions reaching Eau Claire County for the first time. Portions of southern Buffalo and Trempealeau counties are even drier, meeting the criteria for moderate drought. The monitor’s summary said the move to a higher category was due largely to dry soil and deteriorating pastures.
The area was not included in any level of drought as recently as July 28.
While most Midwestern states have some level of drought, Iowa is clearly being hit harder by conditions than any other state. West-central Iowa has moved into extreme drought conditions, with little relief on the horizon.