EAU CLAIRE ̶ Strong overnight storms prompted multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and reports of large hail around Eau Claire.
Two local reports of one-inch hail were made just before midnight. One came from near Golf Road, according to the National Weather Service, while a second was near East Grant Avenue. Both were reported through social media. A third report of hail approximately the same size came from a cell about an hour earlier that passed over an area southeast of Eau Claire near County Road V.
The largest reported hail in the area was from an area three miles northwest of Nekoosa, where a hailstone of 1.25 inches was reported.
The storms hit the area almost exactly as expected in earlier forecasts from the National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center.
There are several additional chances for storms over the course of the week, but the bigger story will likely be the heat. Wednesday’s high in Eau Claire is forecast at 91 degrees, well above the norm for this time of year. Officials say a stalled front is keeping the area hot and humid.