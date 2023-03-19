Veteran flags at Memorial Student Center

Flags are on display outside of the Memorial Student Center at UW-Stout to honor fallen service members on Veterans Day 2022. For the 14th year in a row, UW-Stout has been recognized as a Military Friendly institution.

 Photo by Jack Hajewski

MENOMONIE — For the 14th year in a row, UW-Stout has been declared a "great place for veterans and active military members to pursue their higher education goals," the university announced on Friday.

The university has once again been named a Military Friendly school, receiving a silver designation for 2023-2024.

