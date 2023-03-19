Flags are on display outside of the Memorial Student Center at UW-Stout to honor fallen service members on Veterans Day 2022. For the 14th year in a row, UW-Stout has been recognized as a Military Friendly institution.
MENOMONIE — For the 14th year in a row, UW-Stout has been declared a "great place for veterans and active military members to pursue their higher education goals," the university announced on Friday.
The university has once again been named a Military Friendly school, receiving a silver designation for 2023-2024.
A total of 665 four- and two-year U.S. universities and colleges, about one-third of close to 1,800 that were surveyed, received the Military Friendly gold, silver or bronze recognition. According to the university, ranking criteria include retention, graduation, employment and loan default rates among students — especially veterans.
The Military Friendly program “provides a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard,” stated Kayla Lopez, national director of Military Partnerships for Military Friendly.
UW-Stout has approximately 450 military-affiliated students, including veterans, current members of the U.S. military (active and reserve) and eligible family members.
In the university's 2021-2022 First Destination Report, 100% of the veterans who gradated that year said they were employed within six months of earning their degree.
“We are committed to our tailored support and services for military-affiliated students and helping them advance their careers,” stated Chris Engen, a 30-year Army veteran who is the university’s military education benefits coordinator and oversees Veteran Services, in the university news release.
“Our number one priority is enabling their success from admission to graduation and beyond through personalized service," he added.
Special programs at UW-Stout include a peer-to-peer Veteran Mentorship Program, a Military and Veteran Resource Center, a Council on Veteran Services and a student Veterans Club.
Another initiative launched by the university during 2022 is an online course, Military Benefits 101, for first-year transfer students who are military-affiliated. The course provides an overview of military education benefits along with information about support and services available at the university.
“Our efforts and initiatives consider and incorporate the perspectives and experiences of our veterans, those currently serving and their family members,” Engen stated. “We want to continue to create maximum opportunities for these students to achieve their goals.”
Last fall, UW-Stout moved up to No. 27 — top three in the UW System — among all Midwest universities in the Best Colleges for Veterans 2023 ranking by U.S. News & World Report, the university stated. The university also has been recognized in recent years as a Best for Vets school by Military Times.
UW-Stout is part of the Northwoods Battalion Army Reserve Officer’s Training Corps with UW-Eau Claire and UW-River Falls. UW-Stout offers a minor in military leadership.
The list of Military Friendly schools, developed by the veteran-owned business VIQTORY, can be found online and will be published in the May and October issues of G.I. Jobs magazine.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.