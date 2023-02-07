Hard work and a dedication to equity, diversity and inclusion are integral to one of the UW System’s primary missions: to develop in students heightened intellectual, cultural and humane sensitivities.
In keeping with that mission, two area universities will be honored with UW System Regents Diversity Awards at the Feb. 10 Board of Regents meeting at UW-Madison.
UW-River Falls has been recognized for its Upward Bound Program, a U.S. Department of Education initiative that serves students ages 14-18 who would be first-generation college students and whose families have limited income. The program offers participants opportunities and teaches study skills, how to access scholarships, and other abilities in an effort to allow them to attend post-high school education.
UW-Stout Professor Rickie-Ann Legleitner will also be honored for her work as a professor of English; interim director of the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion office; advisor for the women’s, gender and sexuality studies minor; and a coordinator for the Inclusive Excellence Action Plan.
Regents awards recognize individuals and programs that foster success for students who are members of historically underrepresented populations. Each award winner is granted $7,500 for professional development or to further those programs.
The third recipient of this year’s award is Lori Kido Lopez of UW-Madison.
Upward Bound at UW-RF
According to a UW-River Falls news release, the university’s Upward Bound Program has garnered accolades because of its success in providing students with opportunities, instruction and mentoring that enables them to find success after high school. Chancellor Maria Gallo praised the work of Upward Bound and the important role it plays in its participants’ lives.
“The UW-River Falls Upward Bound Program does the important work of preparing students for a post-high school education, an opportunity many of them likely wouldn’t otherwise have,” Gallo stated in the news release. “Our university community is proud of this program and honored to receive this award.”
Bee Vang, director of the program at UW-River Falls, told the university she felt both gratification and validation upon learning the program would be awarded. Maintaining student success during the coronavirus pandemic was “a very real challenge,” Vang told the university, “and this award shows that we were able to meet our students where they were at and then get them to a better place.”
Mai Tao Yang operates the Upward Bound Program. As program coordinator, Yang and Vang work diligently to provide quality opportunities and mentoring to program participants, she stated, noting she is “super honored” to see the program recognized as an award winner.
The program focuses on helping students build positive peer support networks as well as leadership and career development and interaction with people with varying life experiences, the university stated.
“We view what we are doing as really unique,” she stated in the news release. “To be recognized for that, it’s amazing … The award isn’t why we do this every day. But it does amplify our program, and that is exciting.”
According to the university, Vang and Yang work with 73 students each year. Challenges they face are numerous, Yang stated, and include convincing students who come from backgrounds that are limited in some ways that more is possible for them.
In addition to a lack of money, Upward Bound students deal with such issues as cultural and language barriers as well as various forms of family trauma, Yang added. They also often lack opportunities available to their more affluent peers, she told the unviersity.
To help students realize their potential, Yang and Vang arrange opportunities and experiences they most likely otherwise wouldn’t have, the university stated. Students attend everything from a circus, to a monster truck rally, to horseback riding, to a trip to Disney World. Those opportunities are intended to expose students to new ways of thinking and new possibilities, Vang stated.
“We focus on positive learning experiences for our students,” Vang stated. “You want to see these students have new experiences and to see their minds open up to what might be available to them in their future lives.”
Setting examples at Stout
In her seven years serving the UW-Stout campus, Legleitner said she derives great satisfaction from working closely with students and helping them grow as young professionals and individuals.
And, according to the university, she has stepped forward in multiple ways beyond the classroom to become a leader in helping support and create a university culture that values diversity and strives for equity and inclusion.
“I strive to make education inclusive and accessible for all students, and I aim to create an inclusive work and community environment that is sustainable, accountable and collaborative — a space where all faculty, staff and students can bring their full selves and thrive,” Legleitner stated in a UW-Stout news release.
According to the university, Legleitner helped create the EDI team with representatives from campus governance groups, revised the WGSS minor to make it more inclusive, is a leader in the UW System WGS Consortium and has worked with the UW-Stout Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation to expand work on initiatives around freedom of expression.
Additionally, Legleitner worked to expand EDI professional development opportunities for faculty and staff, and she serves on a university mental health committee.
She received a Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement in 2021 on behalf of LGBTQ+ People and a UW-Stout Outstanding Teaching Award in 2020-21.
“It is an understatement to emphasize how fortunate UW-Stout is to have Dr. Legleitner as a member of both the faculty and administrative team,” Chancellor Katherine Frank stated in the university news release. “She is a passionate, courageous, dedicated and authentic professional who impacts students, colleagues and university partners on a daily basis.”
Growing up in Flint, Mich., Legleitner earned her bachelor’s degree at Aquinas College, her master’s degree from DePaul University and her doctorate from the University of South Dakota, all in English.
“It is really rewarding work helping people figure out who they are,” Legleitner stated, noting college is often a time when many students are first meeting others from diverse backgrounds. “It’s vital to help students become more well-rounded as people and learn to thrive in diverse workplaces.”