EAU CLAIRE — A Wednesday washout is on tap for the Chippewa Valley, and forecasters are watching closely because some storms could become severe.
The National Weather Service expects most storms to arrive before 5 p.m., though the threat doesn’t end until around 7 p.m., with a total rainfall between 0.75-1 inch.
Much of Wisconsin is at an enhanced risk of severe storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. The Eau Claire area moved to a slight risk in Wednesday morning's update as the main threat shifted slightly further east. The storms are being triggered by a cold front that’s bringing a temporary end to unseasonably hot temperatures.
Normally, you might expect Wednesday morning’s rain to help reduce the energy needed for later storms. Experts say that’s not going to happen this time. The SPC expects “strong [daytime] heating … to precede the approaching cold front.” That will lead to the initial formation of discrete storm cells which will then move into Wisconsin.
Conditions could lead to formation of supercell thunderstorms, which are very powerful storms capable of sustaining themselves for long periods. High winds and large hail are expected with the storms. The SPC cautioned Wednesday morning that “tornadoes [are] possible with any sustained supercell structure. Given the very unstable environment, a couple of strong tornadoes are possible.”
Given the potential for severe weather, people should make sure they have a way to be notified of any watches or warnings that emerge.
The cold front arriving Wednesday will put an end to the high temperatures for only a few days. The heat returns Sunday, with forecast highs in the low 90s. Those will persist at least into the middle of next week.