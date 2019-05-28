A UW-Eau Claire student from Minnesota will spend two years on probation for taking nude images of a fellow student in her bathroom and bedroom without her consent.
Matthew D. Miller, 23, of St. Bonifacius, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent and two misdemeanor counts of attempting to capture an intimate representation without consent.
For the misdemeanor counts, Judge Emily Long placed Miller on two years of probation, fined him $886 and gave him the option of spending 15 days in jail or performing 120 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Miller cannot have contact with the victim or have a device capable of recording images or videos.
He must also undergo a sex offender assessment.
As part of a deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charges will be dismissed in two years if Miller pays an additional $250, commits no new crimes and successfully completes his probation.
According to the criminal complaint:
The woman told Eau Claire police she was in her Hudson Street apartment Nov. 20 while Miller was also there studying.
The woman said she was dressing in her bedroom after taking a shower and noticed some items in her room were moved.
The woman looked closer and discovered a small black “spy camera” sitting on a shelf directed toward her.
The woman then confronted and questioned Miller about the camera.
Miller admitted he placed the camera in her bedroom, apologized and said he had a problem with voyeurism and is addicted to pornography.
Miller told the woman he came up with the idea for the camera when he was drunk and acted on that thought.
Miller said he placed the camera in the bathroom the previous day and captured her coming out of the shower.
Miller told the woman the lighting was dim and he couldn’t see anything.
Miller told the woman she could keep the camera and do whatever she wanted with it.
The woman reported the incident to UW-Eau Claire officials, who completed their own inquiry and placed Miller on probation.
The woman said she became increasingly concerned about the incident and wanted to make sure it never happens again.
The woman then contacted the police and turned Miller’s camera over to them.
A police detective found six videos of the woman on the camera. Some of them showed the woman partially or fully nude.
Miller was interviewed, and a search warrant was executed at his residence.
Additional electronic devices were seized from the residence.