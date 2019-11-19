A Regis High School student who made statements threatening safety has been removed from the private school's campus in Eau Claire.
Upon learning of the verbal threats a student made about students and staff, school officials called Eau Claire police on Tuesday afternoon to investigate. The student was located and removed from campus, according to a notice that Regis Catholic Schools sent to parents.
Police officers will return on Wednesday to Regis in addition to normal school security protocols, the notice stated.
Regis school officials learned of the threat at 2 p.m. and immediately called police. The threat involved the middle and high school, but was not directed toward younger children at the Regis Child Development Center that shares the same buildings on campus, according to the notice.
Aside from police presence, the school operated as normal during Tuesday afternoon's classes and there were no ongoing concerns for student safety.