EAU CLAIRE — A nuclear meltdown, a trailblazing visionary, a devastating disaster and a triumphant movement — all of these things, and many more, changed the world at one point or another.

More than 90 middle and high school students from across the Chippewa Valley gathered Tuesday at UW-Eau Claire to commemorate the people, events and moments that defined history as part of the 2023 Regional National History Day Contest.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.