RICE LAKE — Can small towns be cool?
Yes, absolutely, according to David Ivan, Community, Food & Environment Institute director at Michigan State University Extension.
Despite aging populations and economic decline, many small, rural towns nationwide have reinvigorated themselves in recent years, said Ivan, keynote speaker at a recent Wisconsin Rural Summit in Rice Lake.
One common thread among thriving small towns is the engagement of young people in designing their hometowns and a focus on strong social capital, with networks that link and bond community members. Young professionals clubs are crucial, no matter the size of the community, according to Ivan.
“Provide opportunities for (young people) to offer their voice in community decision-making. Leadership in rural places often is the same that’s been in place for 15 to 20 years. People sometimes feel that there’s not a pathway for them to contribute to what’s happening in the community,” he said.
Typically, people won’t work for goals they don’t “own,” Ivan said; they must feel like they’re part of the community and will benefit from its success.
Reach out to youth
Reviving a small town begins with creating hope and marrying that hope with a vision for the future, Ivan said. Sometimes, the culture in rural towns if one of jealousy and being judgmental of another person’s success, he said. However, successful entrepreneurial communities have just the opposite attitude, propelling people higher in a meaningful, purposeful way through a range of business support tools, networking, options for accessing capital and youth engagement.
“They drill down to the youth,” Ivan said. “They recognize that they have to plant seeds with the next generation of entrepreneurs in their communities. ... Reach out to young adults. Get them to believe in their community.”
Fairfield, Iowa, is the “poster child” of community-based entrepreneurship, he said. The weekly newspaper features entrepreneurs in a weekly column, and the local high school has an entrepreneur hall of fame as well as an extensive mentoring program. A local “angel” offers venture funds to complement traditional resources.
As a result of these efforts, Fairfield has gained 3,000 new jobs in recent years and tripled average personal income, Ivan said, and the community has repositioned itself from a regional perspective.
Wisconsin’s Juneau County, a rural area with a population of about 25,000, has launched a countywide club for entrepreneurship and innovation, using a “big-city approach” to connect people and promote synergy, Ivan said. Viroqua has done a holiday pop-up shop and “54665” podcast about small businesses.
“It’s a tremendous tool in terms of pushing any button we can push to help emerging entrepreneurs get started,” Ivan said.
Janesville has hosted a “Shark Tank” style competition with 40 contestants. The winner received free rent for a year, and all participants received follow-up assistance. Dave Armstrong, executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corp., said many entrepreneurs build their companies to the level of their expertise and education, then get “stuck,” so ongoing training is key.
Often, a downtown is the face of the community: “People will judge the vitality of a community based on the health of that downtown,” Ivan said.
A sense of place
The next generation is the first to identify more strongly with “quality of place” and place attachment than with their employers, Ivan said. A recent Michigan State survey of 40,000 graduates over 4½ years revealed that 35 percent, while they expected to launch their careers in a large city, could see themselves returning to smaller towns.
Ivan said it’s important for rural communities to build their local talent and workforce infrastructure; to that end, they must seek to enhance broadband connectivity, education systems, medical facilities, downtowns, access to affordable housing and childcare, and renewable-energy initiatives.
Pella, Iowa, perhaps best known as the home to Vermeer Manufacturing and Pella Windows, developed a 21st-century version of the “welcome wagon” in an effort to try to retain talented young professionals. Many workers stay a year and a half or less, but the “Positively Pella” campaign weaves young professionals into the fabric of the community and has led to a “marked” improvement in talent retention at both companies, Ivan said.
“As you look at your small towns, think about ‘What are we doing to welcome newcomers?’ “he said. Key to young professional engagement is the “third place” factor, or a place to hang out outside of work and home.
Ivan encourages small towns to build on their unique history, culture and assets to foster a sense of community pride and increase social interaction.
Finally, Ivan said, “successful towns have a conviction that they have to make things happen themselves” instead of waiting for outsiders to provide direction or funding.