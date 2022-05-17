EAU CLAIRE — Some four months after a summons was initially filed, court documents show the plaintiff in a suit against former Eau Claire County district attorney Gary King continues to struggle to serve him.
King left office in 2021 amid accusations of sexual harassment against a subordinate and questions about his sobriety in court. Gov. Tony Evers had appointed a commissioner to investigate the allegations, though a date had not been set for a public hearing on them.
King announced his resignation in July. His final day in office was in mid-August. King said he had “sought professional assistance to address my health,” and said long hours took a toll on him.
Jessica Bryan filed a federal suit against King in January alleging sexual harassment over an extended time, citing multiple examples. The suit requests both compensatory and punitive damages, as well as attorney fees.
The court issued a summons after the suit was filed, giving King 21 days to serve his answer. But efforts to personally serve King have been unsuccessful.
A filing March 16 said the plaintiff’s attorneys were “still in the process of attempting to obtain personal service on the Defendant.” In early April the attorneys sought an extension of the deadline for service. Documents in support of that request said process servers had made multiple attempts to serve King at multiple addresses, but had failed to find him.
The most recent attempt to notify King of the suit was a legal notice published May 2. It used much the same language as the January notice, including the 21-day deadline for a response.
Simply ignoring the case does not end it. The original summons includes a warning that failure to respond can result in a default judgement.