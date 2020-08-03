Sunflower Field
Buy Now

Brooke Holte, left, photographs her friend Allison Smith, both of Winona, Minn., Sunday at a sunflower field along Highway 35 just north of Nelson. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Brooke Holte, left, photographs her friend Allison Smith, both of Winona, Minn., Sunday at a sunflower field along Highway 35 just north of Nelson. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.