CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Weyerhaeuser man died in a fiery, single-vehicle crash on Sunday near Bloomer.
John C. Boncimino, 59, was located deceased in the driver's seat, said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
"He was burnt beyond recognition," Kowalczyk said Thursday. "An eyewitness said the car was just screaming. And there was smoke, which turned into fire."
The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway SS and 200th Avenue in the town of Bloomer. Boncimino's Buick LeSabre entered the ditch and became fully engulfed.
The investigation showed the vehicle was eastbound on 200th Avenue when it entered the south ditch and struck a line fence. They vehicle came to rest in a swampy terrain. The engine was running at a very high rate of RPMs for some time prior to the fire being extinguished, Kowalczyk said.
The Chippewa County coroner has ordered an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. Kowalczyk said he wouldn't rule out a possible medical condition.