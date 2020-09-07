EAU CLAIRE ̶ When you ask a child to name a favorite flower, said Dr. Nora Mitchell, the response is often a sunflower.
It makes sense, she said. They’re bright. They’re big. Sunflowers are easy to tell from other flowers. But Mitchell, whose postdoctoral study focuses on the effects of hybridization on sunflower species, sees a lot more at work.
“I feel that they are a really unique example of the land we live on,” she said.
Mitchell is an assistant biology professor at UW-Eau Claire and a fellow of the Milwaukee Public Museum. She said sunflowers are a great research subject, in part because they’re one of the very few crops native to North America that have been actively cultivated by humans for centuries. The best guess on when people began cultivating sunflowers is about 4,000 years ago.
There were likely multiple domestication events, Mitchell said. The effects are easy to see. Modern sunflowers used for seeds and oils produce much larger seeds than wild sunflowers.
Hybrid species can produce new traits. Some may help the plant, say, by becoming more drought-resistant. Others might have a negative effect. Many are not immediately visible, so you need a lot of data on a lot of flowers.
Students joined Mitchell this summer to help with the research . They worked in teams, taking measurements and adding them to a database.
Mitchell said one student might measure leaves at a study site, while another measured stems. Another wrote down the information.
“There’s really a lot of teamwork involved. It will take a long time to do each of those measurements on all the plants as an individual,” she said. “But as a team we’re able to go out there rapidly and work together.”
Students wound up developing a better appreciation for a plant they hadn’t necessarily thought about before. Thu Nguyen said via email that before the study wild sunflowers weren’t really on her radar.
“I have never notice wildflowers in the states until we went on field trips for them. Afterward, I was more aware of the flowers and even actively looking for them,” she said. “I have always thought there’s so much that has been discovered already and then realized along with research work that there’s an endless amount of knowledge out there. What we know is just the tip of the iceberg.”
Michael Bylander’s experience was similar.
“Working with Dr. Mitchell’s Research team this summer has increased my awareness of natural world. Further, I have come to appreciate the complexity of how plants interact with both the natural and human world. Working with the team has also helped remove the disconnect between learning about plants in a classroom and observing them in real life,” he said.
Sunflowers have their secrets. Teasing out the difference between a wild hybrid event, when two different strains of sunflowers cross-bred, and when humans had a hand in things is a challenge. That’s where Mitchell’s work with the museum becomes so valuable.
“It’s hard to disentangle what could be due to humans and what has been completely natural, in terms of contemporary population,” Mitchell said. “What’s really great, and one of the reasons I’ve been working with the Milwaukee Public Museum, is because they have these historical collections, these collections and historical data of these preserved specimens.”
By looking at the museum’s samples, which can date to the 1800s, researchers can see which changes date to the past several decades, which helps work out whether it was cultivation or chance. She knows where the samples were found and when. If a given species shows rapid territorial growth, that can suggest human intervention.
That focus was part of what led Madilyn Vetter to taking part.
While most of the students knew what they were getting into, Vetter had a different experience. Her research trip was canceled, and she got an invitation from Mitchell to help out since she had the time. Vetter also did some of her own work.
” I had met Dr. Mitchell in the past and we had talked a bit because her doctorate in ecology and evolutionary biology, which is what I plan on getting a Ph.D. in so we had similar research interests but I didn’t know what she studying specifically at first,” she said.
The catch is that human activity is not always the same as intentional cultivation. Some sunflower species like open ground that has been broken up. That can mean the edges of fields or the sides of new roads constructed over the past century. People are helping the flowers, but aren’t meaning to in those cases.
That uncertainty about whether human assistance is intentional or inadvertent is part of science.
“One thing I like to stress when thinking about science is that we’re asking questions,” Mitchell said. “If we knew the answer we probably wouldn’t be asking those questions.“
Even when it comes to something as well-known as sunflowers.