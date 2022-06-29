The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center does more than organize events and educational experiences. It provides a sense of community for LGBTQIA+ residents.
Staff are currently conducting a census for the second year. The first LGBTQ+ census was conducted in the area in 2021. The census asks people to self-report on a number of issues, including how they identify, their employment status, demographics, experiences with local schools and workplaces and how accepting the region is.
Executive Director, Kayla Johnson said the goal is to learn both where things stand and where people would like them to go.
“A lot of that is getting people in this area to respond and to say what's going on in the area, what matters to them, what affects their lives, but that also can then extend out into remote areas,” she said. “We want to know, in these smaller towns, what do people need, what would they like to see?”
Johnson said the information the census provides can help organizations identify what they should be doing to help people in their communities.
The idea for the census came from Matt Klein, the center’s vice president of library. Klein made the census forms and the center staff have worked to spread those as far as possible across the region.
“We got help from the Eau Claire County Health Department in sharing it this year, and they're helping us develop it a little more,” said Charles Payseur , the center’s vice president of media.
Payseur said the County Health Department encouraged the center to include more health information in the census questions.
“That way we can sort of help each other so that the census will be a resource for more than just us. It was always the intent that other organizations can look through the data and see the needs in the area,” he said.
Census respondents live in a diverse region and the hope is that more respondents from small towns will take the time to complete it this year.
Payseur and Klein have been working on most of the number crunching with the surveys. The survey does not require answers to any of its questions which can make interpreting the data a more challenging process.
“Matt Klein was very adamant about making none of the information we seek required,” Payseur said. “You're able to answer as much as you want because we do not want to create a barrier. People can answer only what they're comfortable with sharing and it's also an anonymous survey.”
Payseur said that, despite the challenges, the responses still create a big picture and identify who might be struggling.
“What we keep on hearing, basically at every level is that discrimination has gotten acutely worse in the last two years, as rhetoric at the political level has sort of funneled outrage and hate at our most vulnerable communities,” Payseur said.
Johnson agreed, saying that increasing visibility has come in tandem with increasing concerns.
“You're seeing a lot of specific pushback against the transgender community particularly and against gender nonconforming communities as well,” she said. “A lot of that public backlash is based around protecting children. There’s anger and hate from people who don't want to see an extension or continuation of a lot of our rights.”
In an effort to extend services and create understanding, the center is expanding its work in Chippewa County. It has a larger presence now than in past years in Chippewa Falls, thanks to Transforming The Valley — a sibling organization dedicated to transgender issues in downtown Chippewa Falls, Payseur said.
“We are known as an organization located in downtown Eau Claire, but it is something we are trying to be more intentional about — forging partnerships in other areas,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the center routinely gets people participating in events such as Pride In The Park from all over the region and many of their volunteers come from small towns.
Payseur said the Chippewa Falls YMCA has recently reached out to the center to work on programming. Other organizations like the ACLU — Wisconsin Chippewa Valley Chapter, recently partnered with the center on an educational panel about censorship.
“Locally, it's about making connections with organizations and libraries so that we can sort of be a part of the resources that people are aware of,” Payseur said. “So that they can refer to us and that we can refer to other places.”