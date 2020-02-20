Authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of two men suspected of using baseball bats in an an aggravated battery of two individuals in Buffalo County.
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday morning to S630 Weisenbeck Road in Durand, where two people had been severely injured after being struck with baseball bats.
The two suspects, 28-year-old Erick Tlatemohue Tepole and 30-year-old Chovis T. Choncoa, reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived. Tepole also goes by the aliases Abdiel Ferr Ruiz, Kaleb Arango Ferran and Erick Tepole.
The suspects remained at large as of Thursday afternoon and are believed to be still in possession of the baseball bat used in the assault, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The agency is requesting assistance in locating the suspects as well as their possible vehicles, a gray 2006 Ford Fusion sedan (VIN: 3FAHP08186R109428) and a maroon 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 (VIN: 1D3HV13P99S743977) with a cracked windshield and a tailgate held up by a rope or bungee cord.
The suspects, who have family in the Eau Claire and Barron County areas, were last possibly seen Tuesday south of Menomonie.