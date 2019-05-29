Phoenix Park will be a festival of food Sunday with fare ranging from cheese curds to sirloin tips at the annual Taste of the Valley.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., showcasing Chippewa Valley restaurants and other food establishments.
“People have pent-up appetites to be outside, considering the winter we had,” said Brian Maki, advertising director for the Leader-Telegram, an event sponsor. “It’s a great community bonding experience.”
Maki said as many as 7,000 people could attend the event if the weather forecast for temperatures in the 70s comes to fruition.
Fourteen food vendors from Altoona, Amery, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and New Richmond are scheduled to showcase their products at Phoenix Park’s farmers market pavilion.
Among the menu items are hot dogs, ribs, Caribbean jerk chicken, Mexican street corn, gyros, sliders, potstickers, smoothies, ice cream, shaved ice, pie, doughnuts and beer from local breweries.
Admission is free, but patrons can buy food and drink tickets for $1 each. Items offered by vendors range in price from $1 to $5, according to the taste-valley.com website.
Other activities include face painting, inflatable rides, food sampling and two live bands.
New this year is an opportunity for residents to celebrate the region’s art scene by coloring and pasting pieces from local artist Patricia Hawkenson’s “Color Eau Claire” coloring book onto a 4-by-6-foot canvas at the park.
“It’s a locally published coloring book of all local iconic businesses and points of interest in the community,” Maki said. “It has a good community collaborative vibe. It’s cool.”
Benefactor for the Taste of the Valley is Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club.
David Shaurette, chairman of special events for the club, said Taste of the Valley is the club’s main fundraiser for the year.
“It ties in really nicely with our mission of eradicating hunger in the Chippewa Valley,” he said.
Shaurette estimated that 90 to 100 volunteers would be working at the event.
“I just love getting out and seeing everybody,” he said about the day’s events. “You run into a lot of people from the community. It’s a great community event.”