CHIPPEWA FALLS — Technology is helping to communicate math lessons faster and more efficiently at a Chippewa Falls elementary school.
Hillcrest Elementary School representatives told the Chippewa Falls school board Tuesday night how they’ve utilized technology in their upper grade math classes. Hillcrest principal Leslie Lancette fourth-grade teacher Marcie Lindbom, and fourth graders James Radcliffe and Myles Goettl presented two different applications to board members.
Lindbom said the technology is incredibly efficient and allows students to personalize their education and figure out solutions to problems in their own way in their own time.
“The kids learn lots of different ways to solve the same problem,” Lindbom said. “The kids come up with solutions and strategies to problems that I never even thought of. It’s a great way of using tools like the iPad to help kids move around the room and help use our wireless classroom to enhance our learning.”
An application called XtraMath delivers the capability to engrain fact fluency in students. When a lesson is completed, scores and graphs show students what they need to improve on.
Another program called Plickers allows an iPad to read answers to questions placed on cards, and presents them in real-time for the instructor. Students can solve math problems, show how they answered and receive quick feedback while seeing how many other kids (anonymously) got the answer right.
Lindbom said the technology is successful in her math class because students are mature and capable enough to use the technology respectfully and not let it disrupt the learning process.
“The technology has been invaluable to our day,” Lindbom said. “They use it so respectfully, so it’s really been wonderful. Sometimes they just need to move, get space or relax during a lesson and this technology helps give them that capability.”
In addition to using technology to encourage math fluency at Hillcrest, Lancette said technology is used at the beginning of every school day to check in on kids’ social and emotional health as well.
Using a rating system online, kids at the beginning of every day write their name and rate how they’re feeling based on a color coordinated system with green being the highest and indicating the student is happy and ready to learn. And based on the feedback the instructor receives a spreadsheet to see if the child needs more encouragement, a guidance counselor or any other service to encourage a healthy day of learning.
Lancette said including technology for mental health is essential in a day and age where students are having to deal with more and more on an everyday basis and sometimes need help to get to a place where they are ready to learn.
“I think we recognize now more than ever before that kids needs to be ready to learn in order to learn,” Lancette said. “There is so much going on in their lives that can keep them from learning, so we’re in our second year of using zones schoolwide to check in on kids’ social and emotional health. Our teachers do an amazing job of teaching about feelings related to recognizing our own feelings and what tools we can use to get ready to learn.”