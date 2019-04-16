An Eau Claire teen accused of cutting her former boyfriend with a box cutter and damaging his stepfather’s vehicle has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction.
Ashley A. Gadke, 17, 4909 Star Ridge Road, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.
A felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct were dismissed.
As part of a one-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the battery and criminal damage to property charges will be dismissed if Gadke pays a $250 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 40 hours of community service, undergoes counseling and has no contact with her ex-boyfriend or his family.
Gadke must also pay $5,390 in restitution at a rate of $500 per month.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:05 p.m. Dec. 30, an Eau Claire police sergeant was sent to a residence on Grand Avenue regarding a subject with stab wounds. There, he made contact with a male, who had several lacerations to his face, hands, ears and neck. The male said he also had cuts on his chest, back and the top of his head.
The male told the sergeant he had broken up with Gadke about two months ago; they had been dating for three years. He said she contacted him earlier in the day, asking if they could meet because she wanted to return some of his property.
The male said he told Gadke he would be at the YMCA around 1 p.m. to play basketball, and she could meet him there.
The male said he arrived at the YMCA shortly before 1 p.m. Gadke arrived and got into the front passenger seat of his truck. He said she started asking him questions about another girl he had recently started seeing, got upset and began attacking him with a box cutter utility knife.
The male said he was able to get out of the truck, and Gadke then cut the seats of the vehicle before exiting and then cut the exterior passenger side and hood of the truck before leaving.
The male’s parents took him to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which included a large laceration on his rib cage and abdomen.
In looking inside the vehicle, the sergeant saw several cuts to the passenger side seat, which appeared to be fresh. He also saw a clump of hair on the edge of the passenger side seat, which appeared to be consistent in color to the male’s hair. He saw several scratches/cut marks to the exterior of the truck.