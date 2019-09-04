One of three masked teens accused of trying to burglarize an Eau Claire home has been convicted of a lesser charge.
Kyle Ringo, 18, formerly of Eau Claire and now of Charlotte, N.C., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of theft.
Ringo was originally charged with a felony count of burglary.
Ringo was fined $503. His record will be expunged after his fine is paid.
Co-defendant Jeremy P. Kaufman, 18, of Eau Claire, was previously sentenced.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man called police Aug. 1, 2018, to report that three males broke into his house and he was chasing them down the street.
Officers arrived at the house in the 3200 block of Garner Street and met with the man, who said he woke up and heard people walking around the inside of his residence.
Two of the males were dressed in dark clothing and their faces were covered with masks.
The three males walked out the front door when the man yelled to them.
The males were standing outside, and the man then went outside to try to talk with them. The man was able to identify one of the males as Kaufman.
The man’s roommate then came outside and got into a fight with one of the males.
The three males then ran toward Brian Street.
The man and his roommate gave chase but lost sight of them.
An officer found Ringo and identified him as a suspect. The officer asked Ringo why he had a black shirt wrapped around his neck.
Even though it was 70 degrees outside, Ringo said he used it to pull over his face because it was cold.
Ringo claimed he and the other two males were invited into the house. He said nobody let them in. They just walked in the front door.
Ringo admitted he was with Kaufman and a third male he identified only as Levi.
Ten days earlier, police had taken a report from a person who said three males were acting suspiciously in the same area. The person said the three males appeared to be casing a residence in the 3200 block of Garner Street.