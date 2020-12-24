Have you ever had a Halloween without the trick or treating? Or without meeting friends?
Well if not, you’re lucky. But if you want to know what it was like for me then you may want to keep reading!
It all started when my mom told me we would not go trick or treating because of the Coronavirus. Me and my sisters understood but were still quite disappointed. My mom said that on Halloween we would do something special and that really got us thinking of what it might be!
It was the day of the new Halloween and our mom let us play tons of games like prize Bingo, Matching Monsters, and more!
But the main thing that we did that day was when she told us that she was going to do something special and that we had to distract ourselves by playing downstairs. Of course me and Lori, who is my little sister, wanted to know what was going to happen, but we just decided to stay put because we would not want to ruin it.
Then after playing for a little bit, my parents called us upstairs and told us to put our coats on. We walked outside with bags that they gave us and then told us to look around.
I instantly saw something orange in the tree ahead of me. I ran towards it and pulled it out to reveal a bag with a pumpkin on it. I opened it up and there was a handful of candy in it! Then everyone went looking for them! We found a whole bunch of candy!
Once we came inside me and my sisters opened up our candy bags just like we would after we went trick or treating.
All though it was not the same, it was still really fun! But that was not all! Then our mom turned on the new movie “The Witches” by Ronald Dahl.
We were so thrilled to watch it because we had seen so many ads about it but had never seen it. We watched the movie while eating our candy for a while. It was not the same, but not the worst!
Next after the long movie our parents ordered pizza and our dad went to go pick it up and after that we had a nice night.
When I went to bed I thought in my head that we would always remember 2020, not for the pandemic but for the great memories that we were able to create in just an area of our own home.
That day I learned that not everything has to be the same to be great and I will never forget that!