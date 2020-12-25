Do you love celebrating Easter with your family?
One morning I woke up but it was not any normal morning, it was Easter.
So I ran downstairs to see if anyone was awake, but no one was awake. So I ran all around the house, one room by another looking for my Easter basket.
After looking in the dryer I saw one and it had my favorite candy but I saw the name tag and it said my brother’s name.
So I kept looking and I found one clue that I walked past 5 times, so I read it and it said, “I like to sleep on hard grounds”.
So I went into my room and I looked in there but it wasn’t in there.
So I went into my mom’s room and I looked and I gave up and laid on the ground.
Then I saw a basket and the name tag said my name! So then I looked in my basket and you won’t believe what type of candy was in there! My favorite candy was hidden at the bottom of the basket. Cookie and Cream Hershey’s candy bars!
I went up to my mom and dad and showed them and they said, “Cool!”.
Then after they got dressed for the day we went outside.
Then we waited for our family to get here and they came with bubbles.
So we played tag, hide and seek outside. After that, we said goodbye.
We went inside to eat and we ate my favorite snack.
It was the best Easter I could remember.