A dog found starving, diseased and hiding in an abandoned car on his owner’s Mason land last year is on the mend at a new home now as his owners recently were charged with animal neglect.
He was named Leo by the staff at the Chequamegon Humane Association, where he was taken suffering from emaciation, mange and other maladies. Prior to that, he was known only as “Dog,” according to CHA staff members.
Leo was just over a year old and clinging to life when he arrived at CHA, severely underweight and all but feral, never socialized to live with people and terrified of everyone and everything.
“Oh my gosh, we have video of him just trembling in his kennel,” CHA Executive Director Kari Olinger said. “As he moved, the skin was just falling off of him. We couldn’t even put a collar on him because it just pulled his skin off, the mange was so bad.”
That first day in the CHA kennel began a months-long recovery for Leo — a recovery marked by his former owners being charged in Bayfield County court.
Angela Nadke, 31, and Anthony Lewis, 29, of Mason now face 18 months in jail if convicted on charges of animal neglect and failure to provide food to an animal.
“I’m beyond elated that they’ve been charged, said Cynthia Samels, a CHA volunteer to took Leo in as a foster parent and with her husband nursed him back to health.
“This doesn’t happen in Wisconsin,” she said. “We rarely see charges being brought and when they do they generally don’t result in much of a punishment. So all we can do is hope. Were incredibly grateful that the DA made the decision to take this on. All we want is for Leo to have his day in court.”
Leo’s condition
Mange is a skin disease caused by parasitic mites that burrow under an animal’s skin and cause extreme itching, hair loss and skin infections.
Leo’s condition was exacerbated by his emaciation, which made him more susceptible to mange. He weighed 42 pounds — his ribs, hips and shoulder bones all were visible under his skin.
When he arrived at CHA on Sept. 24 with four other dogs from his former owner’s home, all of which were sick but not as ill as Leo, he had almost no hair left on his body. His skin was covered with open wounds oozing pus, and he was in terrible pain, Olinger said.
“The other dogs were underfed and had some sores from being chained up to cattle trailers and fences, but they were mostly OK,” Olinger said. “But Leo was in bad shape. (His owners) watched this dog deteriorate over more than a year. And what’s sad is, all he really needed was a bath and some topical treatment at the beginning and all this could have been avoided.”
It was too late for that when he arrived at the shelter. He needed to be isolated so he didn’t pass the mange on to other animals, and he needed almost constant care to help him gain weight, fight off infection, regrow his fur and — perhaps most daunting — learn to trust people.
That’s when he went home and into foster care with Samels.
From ‘Dog’ to pet
Leo is a mutt but with clear evidence of Rhodesian ridgeback in his blood. Ridgebacks were bred to hunt lions in Africa and are characterized by their fierce attitude and lean bodies that ripple with muscles.
Leo was anything but fierce and muscular when he came into the Samels home in early October.
“When you have no fur to that extent it takes months and months and months to grow back,” Samels said. “So he was still pretty naked on his back and rear legs. His nose was a mass of oozing scabs. He never got any flea and tick medication and his mange had gotten so bad that his skin was cracking. And he was just skin and bones.”
With a veterinarian’s guidance to take things slowly, Samels and her husband started giving Leo high-quality food. But he wasn’t as patient as they were.
“It’s always best to go slow, but he is obsessed with eating and food now,” Samels said. “To this day he acts like every meal is his last meal. He’s a frantic eater. He will scarf everything down if you let him.”
By late November, Leo had gained 10 pounds. But overcoming his mange took even longer and more attentive care.
“He needed weekly baths with a medicated shampoo that you have to leave on his skin for 10 minutes,” Samels said. “Then after that he had to have coconut oil slathered all over him — something to help so that his skin didn’t become too dry. He was so sick his skin wasn’t producing oils, and the medicated baths that was meant to kill off the mites living under his skin, you kind of had to offset with the oils.”
Slowly his sores healed and his fur began to grow back. Still, he wasn’t a house dog, though.
The emotional scars of his previous treatment lingered.
“He seems to have had zero socialization,” Samels said. “He was afraid of everyone and everything. And remember, everything hurt him. You had to hurt him in order to help him — putting the medicine and cream and oil on all hurt him but he was incredibly trusting, given everything he went through.”
That trust still astounds Olinger.
“The amazing part is he has never shown one tiny ounce of any kind of aggression,” she said. “To have gone through this and have no anger at humans is just amazing because he should be. He should be angry.”
A new life
Samels, Olinger and others at CHA documented much of Leo’s plight and recovery on a change.org petition page calling for charges against his owners and on social media sites.
That’s where Toni and David Gilson learned about Leo.
“I’m not even a huge dog advocate,” Toni Gilson said. “But I saw Leo on the humane society page and he was so cute — aside from the photos of his condition when they found him. His story just touched me. He had never been loved and played with or anything.”
Toni, who already had three rescue cats and a rescue dog named Sadie, told David about Leo.
“I said to him, ‘I think we have to go get this dog,’” Toni Gilson said. “I was not prepared for the work it would involve.”
The Gilsons live in northeast Iowa. They drove up and visited Leo and Samels and introduced him to Sadie. The dogs got along well, so they took on the challenge of raising Leo.
“When we got him, he didn’t know how to be a dog,” she said. “He had really bad anxiety. He couldn’t function alone. He screams and cries when he’s left alone, he’s in such anguish. They had to actually put him under to get his toenails clipped.”
Leo now is on two anxiety medications but he still can’t be left alone. But he’s up now to 71 pounds and should end up at about twice the weight he was when he arrived at CHA.
The future
Samels and Olinger now are preparing for the possibility they will have to testify in court if Leo’s owners go to trial.
Both were released recently on $500 signature bonds; no trial date has been set.
“I sincerely hope that (Leo) didn’t suffer in vain and that his owners are never permitted to own an animal again,” Samels said. “This dog just proved how incredibly resilient these beings are. He is a survivor of incredible cruelty and now he’s thriving.”
Thriving, but not without scars.
Gilson expects Leo will forever be on anxiety medications, and he bears permanent scars on his nose because he scratched it so deeply while in agony from mange. He may never regain fur in some places.
“But from where he was at before, just roaming around a yard and living in a car, he’s come a long way,” Gilson said. “It’s taking a lot of care and loving. He just wants love. He’s the sweetest boy ever.”